Analysts Set Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Target Price at $1.75

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 7,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,963. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

