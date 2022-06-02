Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $41.40

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Camtek has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

