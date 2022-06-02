Analysts Set Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) PT at $30.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

