Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price at $30.71

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 369,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,386,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 211,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

