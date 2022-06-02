Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $58.40

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. 1,474,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

