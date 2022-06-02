Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $67.27

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

