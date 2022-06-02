Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.68). 47,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 78,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

