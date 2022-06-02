Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.90

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 26109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

