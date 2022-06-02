ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down to $30.52

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.52, but opened at $29.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2,863 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 271,101 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 299,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 210,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

