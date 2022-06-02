Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. Anthem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.40- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $496.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

