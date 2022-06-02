Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.63. Anthem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.40- EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $496.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
