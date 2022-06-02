ApeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $364.51 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $6.22 or 0.00020662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $364.51 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

