Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will post $6.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $25.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $26.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $31.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.66. 216,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

