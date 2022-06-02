AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.94. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,578. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

