Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 11 Capital Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,394 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 7.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Aramark worth $29,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

