ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.74% of ArcBest worth $83,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.78 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

