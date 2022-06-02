Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.43

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 29796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.