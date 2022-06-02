Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 1.7%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardea Resources (ARRRF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.