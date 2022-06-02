Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 1.7%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.