ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Shares Down 1.4%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 5,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

