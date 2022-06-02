Arqma Price Tops $0.0103 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Arqma has a market cap of $135,680.99 and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.10 or 0.06009189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00211313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00663941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00618833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00073682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

