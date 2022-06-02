Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asana stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 7,569,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,797. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.