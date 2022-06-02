Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 111,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 73,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

