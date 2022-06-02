Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

ASUR stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

