Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.