AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,822,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 230,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,748,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

