AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $735.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

