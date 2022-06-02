Auto (AUTO) Hits Market Cap of $14.84 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Auto has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $31.08 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $279.98 or 0.00921327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

