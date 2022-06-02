Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 3.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 6,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

