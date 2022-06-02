AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.71.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.30.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

