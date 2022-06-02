AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 184.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,035.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,047.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,982.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.