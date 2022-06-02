Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Announces $0.69 — Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6902 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of BMA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.