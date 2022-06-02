Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Shares Down 2.4%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9,089% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

About Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

