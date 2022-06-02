Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($3.01).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.02. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

