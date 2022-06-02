Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on the stock.

III has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.81) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.27) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.45).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,238.50 ($15.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,314.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,351.58. The company has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.84), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($397,522.67).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

