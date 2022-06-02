Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSFFF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Basic-Fit in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.00 ($46.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

BSFFF stock remained flat at $$41.00 during trading on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.