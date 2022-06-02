Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,038 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up about 14.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Bath & Body Works worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 45,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

