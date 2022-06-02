Beacon Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $505,978.61 and approximately $7,739.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

