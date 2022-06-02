Beer Money Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $322,921.86 and $2,270.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

