Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

NYSE BILL traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.16. 2,331,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,161. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.27.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,348,246. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.