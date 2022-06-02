Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.
NYSE BILL traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.16. 2,331,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,161. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,348,246. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
