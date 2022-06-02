Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Evercore ISI cut Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics accounts for 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Light Sky Macro LP owned approximately 3.49% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX remained flat at $$7.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

