Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,528.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,528.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005595 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

