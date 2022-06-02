Bitcashpay Price Hits $0.0006 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.08 or 1.00034570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

