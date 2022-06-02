Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $357.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

