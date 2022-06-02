BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,205.59 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $626,205.59 and $31.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,717,724 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,270 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

