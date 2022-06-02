Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $27,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

