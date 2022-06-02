Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 145 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

