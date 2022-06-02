BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of BL stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

