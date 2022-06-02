Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $119,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 196,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.23 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

