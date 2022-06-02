BLink Market Capitalization Tops $349,382.82 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $349,382.82 and approximately $1,452.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

