Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $986.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,743,008 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.