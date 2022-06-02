Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

